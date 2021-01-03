Opinion
Spectrum woes could sink black start-ups in mobile phone industry
Wireless Open Access Network restrictions alarm potential players
03 January 2021 - 00:00
The Wireless Open Access Network (Woan) invitation to apply for access was issued by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) in October, starting a long-delayed process to restructure SA’s mobile market. Embedded in Icasa’s approach are crucial elements of the invitation to apply (ITA) militating against the successful operations of Woan.
The problems are so significant as to warrant some industry experts warning that we might witness a process that will produce a stillborn network that will be extremely costly to funders and will damage the mobile market. ..
