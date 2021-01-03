Opinion

While we wait for the vaccine, let’s grow up and be responsible

During his address to the nation this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the first doses of a life-saving Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in the country in the second quarter of this year. Ramaphosa said this with some pride, presumably believing it will provide hope to a people anxious about the numbers of fellow citizens dying of Covid-19.



On Tuesday, the day after Ramaphosa spoke, SA tallied 497 deaths in a single day — the highest number of deaths recorded in a 24-hour period — and the hopes of many hinged on the delivery of an effective vaccine...