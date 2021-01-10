Obituary

Dorah Sitole: Food for the soul

Dorah Sitole, one of SA's most respected food writers, died of Covid-related complications on Monday. She was 67.



We spoke a few weeks before her unexpected death, when we had a telephone discussion about Christmas recipes. I last saw her in October, in the lounge of her house in Petervale, Johannesburg. This was unusual because most of our meetings had been in kitchens - our own or others' - or in photographic studios, at food events, and frequently sitting next to each other on planes on press junkets around SA and the world...