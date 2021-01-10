Let's keep the good news on vaccines coming

Health minister Zweli Mkhize's announcement this week that SA will receive its first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine this month is a most welcome development.



The government got off to a very slow start in procuring a vaccine for our citizens - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week it would start arriving only in the second quarter of the year - but great strides appear to have been made this week...