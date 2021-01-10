Settling for mediocrity might be a pragmatic political position

It’s one of life’s cosmic mysteries. How did SA — amid the virulent deadly second wave of the coronavirus — manage not to have a comprehensive vaccine procurement and rollout plan?



On Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced a “breakthrough” in securing 1.5-million doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine from India. But the brutal truth is that “Operation Warp Speed” in the US and other initiatives have been on the go since May last year...