Settling for mediocrity might be a pragmatic political position
10 January 2021 - 00:00
It’s one of life’s cosmic mysteries. How did SA — amid the virulent deadly second wave of the coronavirus — manage not to have a comprehensive vaccine procurement and rollout plan?
On Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced a “breakthrough” in securing 1.5-million doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine from India. But the brutal truth is that “Operation Warp Speed” in the US and other initiatives have been on the go since May last year...
