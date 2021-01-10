Trump is a warning to all voters, especially ours

The US is fortunate that Donald Trump has only just over a week to go in office. Imagine if voters in that country had given him another four-year term. By the time his second term had ended we wouldn't be talking about "banana republics" being lawless and dictatorial regimes run by despots, we would be warning against turning one's country to "another burger republic".



If there is any important lesson about democracy that we needed to be reminded of by the violent riots at Capitol Hill this week, it is that we should always be careful whom we choose as a leader...