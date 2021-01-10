We may be keeping our distance, but none of us is an island as Covid cuts a swathe

“Never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” The words of 17th-century poet John Donne may very well have been written today, as Covid-19 stalks humanity.



In the space of less than a year, a pestilence of biblical proportions has sown death and misery on a scale not seen in recent memory. In the US, the pandemic has claimed more American lives than either World War 2 or the Vietnam War. Soon the world may count its dead by the millions...