CARTOON | Grant recipients forced to queue soaking wet on a rainy day

### Has the Minister and Sassa lost control ?

Sassa offices nationwide have seen lengthy queues this week, with many people sleeping on the streets to keep their places, after the cancellation of temporary disability grants on December 31.



“The police deploying the use of force in the presence of the minister of social development is a clear indication that the minister and Sassa have lost control of the current situation.”..