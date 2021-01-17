Endlessly bloviating while people suffer

I try not to be too harsh in my judgments of the government and its response to Covid-19. We are not the only country battling this monster and everywhere the virus makes fools of politicians and scientists as governments lock down and ease up and lock down again in a never-ending cycle of panic, negligence and incompetence.



But then things happen that make you realise just how thin a veneer of normality our government offers us. If there were no private sector in SA, from informal taxis to highly complex financial institutions, we would simply be unable to function as a society...