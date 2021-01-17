Obituaries

Lindiwe Ndlovu: Humble stage, screen star

Actress, 45, died in her sleep after saying she felt unwell

Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu, who died at her Johannesburg home this week aged 44, captivated audiences for more than two decades, starring in local and internationally acclaimed theatre, film and TV projects.



Even at a young age it was clear she was meant for the stage and screen. Friends and family describe how she would light up a room when she entered it. She possessed an energy that, unlike most stars of today, did not demand constant attention but rather pulled you in and engrossed you, as if you just wanted to be wherever she was...