Mampara of the week: Yoweri Museveni
All Idi Amin's heirs and graces
17 January 2021 - 00:00
Outgoing President . wait, what? In Uganda? Never. Let's restart. President-for-life Yoweri Museveni may have helped topple dictators Idi Amin and Milton Obote, but it appears he has learnt some unsavoury tactics from them.
Museveni is set to continue his ruinous reign until he is stopped. In the absence of a coup, Ugandans might have to wait for a personal-health-related force majeure, it seems...
