Museveni's despotic antics are cause for shame at the AU

There is a story veteran diplomats like to tell about a certain African leader who was suspected of being reluctant to leave office even after he had promised to hand over power to the younger generation after 15 years at the helm.



The story goes that his fellow heads of state expected this elderly leader to announce on the first day of a regional summit they were all attending that he'd be stepping down. When that didn't happen, there was much concern — even among his own ministers — that he may have changed his mind and would run for a fourth term...