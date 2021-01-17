Obituaries

Portia Mashigo: Spiritual dancer, teacher, choreographer

Portia Lebohang Mashigo, who died in Johannesburg at the age of 46, was a trailblazing, internationally renowned dancer, teacher and choreographer.

Portia Lebohang Mashigo, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 46, was a trailblazing, internationally renowned dancer, teacher and choreographer.



Known for her flawless technique and a majestic theatrical presence that belied her small size, she left a sizeable artistic footprint on African contemporary dance nationally and internationally...