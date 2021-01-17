Opinion & Analysis

We need a real commitment to poverty relief’s BIG idea, not more talk from the ANC

17 January 2021 - 00:00 By Isobel Frye

In his January 8 speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed the ANC to “intensify other poverty alleviation measures alongside the economic recovery. This year, the ANC, government and broader society will need to continue discussions on the desirability and viability of a basic income grant to provide a social safety net to the poor.”

But despite the window-dressing, there is no evidence that the ANC is any more committed to the introduction of a basic income grant than before...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. King Victor Thulare III: Bapedi leader committed to royal unity - 1980-2021 Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  3. Opposition to beach closures not supported by evidence Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | No accountability in the Ramaphosa administration Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?