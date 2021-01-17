We need a real commitment to poverty relief’s BIG idea, not more talk from the ANC

In his January 8 speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed the ANC to “intensify other poverty alleviation measures alongside the economic recovery. This year, the ANC, government and broader society will need to continue discussions on the desirability and viability of a basic income grant to provide a social safety net to the poor.”



But despite the window-dressing, there is no evidence that the ANC is any more committed to the introduction of a basic income grant than before...