Obituary

Abdul Bhamjee: NSL giant who fell from grace (1938-2021)

The man who helped to found the soccer league was ostracised after fraud conviction

To praise this man requires borrowing a line from the celebrated poet Kahlil Gibran: “A comrade of justice; a lover of honesty; fighter for dignity and defender of fair play.”



These words aptly describe the larger-than-life and flamboyant Abdul Bhamjee, co-founder of the National Soccer League (NSL) in 1985, who died this week at the age of 83...