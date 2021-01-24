Disinformation about vaccines is as virulent as Covid

On March 23 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown under the Disaster Management Act. For 11 months we have battled the coronavirus, which has devastated the world and changed life as we know it. SA is in the second wave and many countries are on their third national lockdown. We cannot afford to let our guard down.



We need huge community-driven campaigns to educate our people. I saw Venda chief Livhuwani Matsila going around educating his people about the dangers of funerals and associated rituals and practices. The same goes for the hard-working MEC of health in Limpopo, Phophi Ramathuba, doing her bit to educate the people there...