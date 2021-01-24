Enough of listening to these scoundrels, it's time for Zondo to wrap it up

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said last month that he would apply to the high court for a three-month extension of his commission into state capture. The request, I respectfully submit, should be turned down. Curtains should now come down on the whole shebang. We've seen and heard enough. The unsightly parade of scoundrels and swindlers - the regurgitation of their litany of lies and obfuscation - has inflicted enough torture on a public craving justice.



These shameless crooks and looters have not only used the commission as a platform to lie and obfuscate, but have come armed with their own grievances. They want our sympathy. We're a forgiving lot. Liars and thieves often get a second chance...