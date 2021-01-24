Farewell, Mama Nantoni's beautiful boy
24 January 2021 - 00:00
On the solemn occasion of his mother's funeral in Witbank a few years ago, Jackson Mthembu persistently boasted to anyone within earshot, with a delightful, glowing countenance, how his mom used to tell him how beautiful he was. He said emphatically: "My mother always told me and everyone: this is my very beautiful, handsome boy!"
Just in case a listener doubted the mother's charming attestation, Mvelase, as he was known, would promptly and animatedly corroborate, "Heey, phela ngimuhle mina," (Hey, I am beautiful) before sealing it with that trademark belly laugh...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.