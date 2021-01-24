Farewell, Mama Nantoni's beautiful boy

On the solemn occasion of his mother's funeral in Witbank a few years ago, Jackson Mthembu persistently boasted to anyone within earshot, with a delightful, glowing countenance, how his mom used to tell him how beautiful he was. He said emphatically: "My mother always told me and everyone: this is my very beautiful, handsome boy!"



Just in case a listener doubted the mother's charming attestation, Mvelase, as he was known, would promptly and animatedly corroborate, "Heey, phela ngimuhle mina," (Hey, I am beautiful) before sealing it with that trademark belly laugh...