Uganda

'He doesn’t seem to believe in succession': Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni can't lose

Yoweri Museveni came to power by toppling two presidents, writes Emmanuel Mutaizibwa, so he wasn’t about to give it up in a simple vote

It was a battle between the rapper with the trademark red beret and the 76-year-old autocrat who had no intention of going anywhere. In the end the result was never in doubt. The dice was always loaded against change; the incumbent had made sure of that.



“I feel scared about what the future holds. We still have the army on the streets but we hope that things get back to normal so we can resume work,” a street vendor in Kampala said this week, too frightened to reveal his name...