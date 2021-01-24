Q&A with Sassa CEO Totsie Memela

The SA Social Security Agency has been accused of bungling the payment of temporary disability grants in Bellville. Chris Barron asked Sassa CEO Totsie Memela...

Why doesn't Sassa have adequate procedures for the reapplication of temporary disability grants?



There is and there's always been an adequate procedure. Once your grant lapses you have to have a medical assessment for the doctors to ascertain whether the condition still remains...