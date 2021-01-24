Salute to a brave heart of SA politics

Jackson Mthembu lived a life of struggle, guided by a morality that led him to abandon his support for Jacob Zuma, writes Chris Barron

Jackson Mthembu, spokesperson for three presidents, ANC chief whip and finally minister in the presidency, sometimes pretended to be gruff when being bothered by pesky journalists, this one included, but never managed to sustain it for long.



It wasn't in his nature to be gruff and although he started convincingly he'd soon spoil the effect with a throaty chuckle...