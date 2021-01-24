Sixty years since we made cents of our currency
24 January 2021 - 00:00
The rand and cent are 60 years old next month. The Union of SA adopted a decimal currency system on February 14 1961, shortly before the country became the Republic of SA on May 31 1961.
Rands and cents replaced the previous system of pounds, shillings and pence, the imperial system also in use at that time in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. ..
