Smart tech can follow cash from corruption

Serious allegations of corruption are still rife in SA. Unethical behaviour persists despite the continuing efforts by concerned stakeholders to implement targeted anti-corruption reforms. All those who are involved in acts of corruption, regardless of their levels, status and positions in society, pose a great danger to developing our country’s priorities.



They need to be continuously reminded that the consequences for their deeds have a devastating effect on broader society, particularly the poorest of the poor. ..