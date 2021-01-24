SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

This law will help clean up our politics

The Political Party Funding Act, which regulates funding of political parties and becomes law on April 1, is one of the most significant developments in our democracy since 1994. Although it was signed in January 2019 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, its start date was still pending. The act requires parties to disclose donations over R100,000 and directs that these are channelled through bank accounts rather than in cash. It also proscribes donations from sources such as organs of state, state-owned enterprises and limits foreign funding.



The importance of the law is that it seeks to cure a blight that has afflicted our politics since the advent of democracy - money. Invariably the biggest scandals since 1994 have been rooted in money and its corrupting influence on our politics, from the arms deal to Eskom and the Free State asbestos debacle. State capture was fuelled by financial greed...