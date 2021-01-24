Vaccines and our begging-bowl mentality

The second wave of Covid has given us a new cause célèbre. Never mind the PPE scandal, the liquor ban tussle, or how to manage the school year: the big question is how to get vaccines - the purported silver bullet in fighting the pandemic.



Why, critics ask, are we not being vaccinated when other countries are already rolling out their programmes, even some fellow states in the so-called third world? Another question is whether our government missed the boat to pre-order. Or whether we even have a viable rollout plan...