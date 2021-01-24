SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

We need the truth, the whole truth, about the vaccination plan

The tragic deaths of five people, including top medical personnel, in a Netcare helicopter crash this week adds a grim headline to the havoc, pain and suffering the Covid pandemic is creating in SA. In one of SA's darkest weeks of the pandemic so far, we mourn the loss of anaesthetist Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane; cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Curnick Siyabonga Mahlangu; specialist cardiothoracic and transplant nurse Mpho Xaba; advanced life support paramedic Sinjin Joshua Farrance; and pilot Mark Stoxreiter.



The medical staff, from Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg and Netcare 911, have been hailed by health minister Zweli Mkhize and Netcare CEO Richard Friedland as tremendously dedicated people who went above and beyond the call of duty...