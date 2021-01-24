Zondo has become the referee in a jaw-dropping ANC faction fight
24 January 2021 - 00:00
I'd really love to get excited about the commission of inquiry into state capture. But one thing has become very clear: it has deteriorated into another arena for the factional fights of the ANC.
And the propaganda war is being televised...
