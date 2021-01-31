Opinion
ANC craves credit but would it rather die than lose face?
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Face it, the coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 was sent to remind us how frail we are as the human race. We have no idea, still, what it is capable of doing to a healthy living body and no idea of whether the defences we have been able to mount, the latest being a vaccine, will actually work.
It's like being in one of those alien attack movies where they seem to have a limitless supply of swarming, armed bots and we are down to a handful of heroes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.