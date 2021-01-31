Opinion

Bushiris embody the intricacies of extradition

The daring escape from SA last year of the country’s most prominent fugitive couple, the evangelist and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, and the attempts to bring them back to face justice have brought into sharp focus the intricacies of extradition processes.



Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering, dramatically announced on social media that he and his wife had fled to Malawi. This was soon after they were granted bail of R200,000 by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on November 4 following their arrest for alleged fraud, theft and money-laundering to the tune of R102m. ..