Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Bushiris embody the intricacies of extradition

31 January 2021 - 00:00 By Sipho Ngwema

The daring escape from SA last year of the country’s most prominent fugitive couple, the evangelist and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, and the attempts to bring them back to face justice have brought into sharp focus the intricacies of extradition processes.  

Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering, dramatically announced on social media that he and his wife had fled to Malawi. This was soon after they were granted bail of R200,000 by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on November 4 following their arrest for alleged fraud, theft and money-laundering to the tune of R102m. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Nathi Mthethwa Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis
  5. Farewell, Mama Nantoni's beautiful boy Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction