Opinion & Analysis

CARTOON | Armed and dangerous: The perilous presidency of Jacob Zuma

31 January 2021 - 00:00 By Brandan Raynolds

This week's revelations at the state capture inquiry gave South Africans an even deeper insight into the perilous presidency of Jacob Zuma. 

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the former president allegedly used the State Security Agency's (SSA's) special operations unit to deal with his perceived enemies in the political arena, civil society and student movements...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Nathi Mthethwa Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis
  5. Farewell, Mama Nantoni's beautiful boy Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction