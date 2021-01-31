Opinion
Despots like Museveni drag down Africa
31 January 2021 - 00:00
The election stolen by the psychopathic Ugandan leader, Yoweri Museveni, explains why most African countries get poorer after independence, why their societies decay and why their best talents leave.
Blaming only colonialism, with its unequal terms of trade, 50 years after it ended, sounds silly. ..
