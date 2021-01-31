Opinion

End of era of artists who heard the soul of a nation

The passing on of Jonas Gwangwa marks the end of an era that was characterised by optimism, creativity and heightened political activity. It was the time of the Sophiatown renaissance. The arts, literature, dance, painting, theatre and music were undergoing widespread transformation — a flowering of our intellectual life.



The last time SA experienced this phenomenon was with the New African Movement led by the likes of HIE Dhlomo, RRR Dhlomo, Dr BW Vilakazi, AC Jordan, SEK Mqhayi and Anton Lembede...