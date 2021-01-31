Opinion

Expropriation Bill brings clarity to processes of land restitution in SA

Land expropriation is recognised as legal in most countries, but disputes may arise, which is why a bill sets out rigorous processes to follow

As the country embarks on another attempt at passing a land expropriation law that is in keeping with the constitution, many people may ask what the difference is between "nil compensation" and "no compensation".



Theoreticians, described as individuals who twist logic to suit their needs, have lumped nil compensation and no compensation as old-style land grabs...