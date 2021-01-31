From an artist, to an artist: Pitika Ntuli remembers Sibongile Khumalo

In June 2020, South African poet, professor and sculptor Pitika Ntuli completed a collection of sculptures made mostly of bones. A number of his lifelong friends and collaborators recorded praise songs to accompany these works in what became the international award-winning virtual exhibition, 'Azibuyele Emasisweni' (Return to the Source). Sibongile Khumalo was one of these people. Ntuli remembers her here …

Where do you begin to write something about a legend like Sibongile Khumalo? A consummate artist. A moving spirit armed with deep memories of our beginnings.



With a voice like bazookas...