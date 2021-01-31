Opinion & Analysis

Table Talk

Lift co-founder Gidon Novick on return to aviation industry, airline's future

Gidon Novick, who first took off with Kulula, is flying once more into the cut-throat airline business with SA’s latest offering, Lift, writes Paul Ash

Paul Ash Senior reporter
31 January 2021 - 00:00

When Gidon Novick departed from the airline he had founded, he had no intention of ever coming back to aviation.

Who would be so mad? This is a  business  riven with airlines that crash and burn, of bankruptcies, of eye-wateringly expensive equipment. This is a cut-throat industry where pilots and first officers are poached by carriers with deeper pockets than yours, where passengers can instantly trash your reputation with a couple of unhinged tweets and where a virus  — ironically airborne —  can strike you out of the sky faster than the sun did for Icarus...

