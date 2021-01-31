Table Talk

Lift co-founder Gidon Novick on return to aviation industry, airline's future

Gidon Novick, who first took off with Kulula, is flying once more into the cut-throat airline business with SA’s latest offering, Lift, writes Paul Ash

When Gidon Novick departed from the airline he had founded, he had no intention of ever coming back to aviation.



Who would be so mad? This is a business riven with airlines that crash and burn, of bankruptcies, of eye-wateringly expensive equipment. This is a cut-throat industry where pilots and first officers are poached by carriers with deeper pockets than yours, where passengers can instantly trash your reputation with a couple of unhinged tweets and where a virus — ironically airborne — can strike you out of the sky faster than the sun did for Icarus...