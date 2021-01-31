Q&A with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on schools sanitation tender

Gauteng's MEC for education, PANYAZA LESUFI, says he didn't know R431m was being paid to dodgy companies by his department last year to sanitise classrooms. Chris Barron asked him …

Why didn't you know about this?



By law the accounting officer is the sole person who deals with contracts, and he only reports to the MEC at the end of the year...