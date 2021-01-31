Health

Sandile Cele: the scientist at the heart of fight against new Covid-19 variant

Not since the start of the pandemic have I wanted to break social distancing and high-five someone as much as I wanted to high-five Sandile Cele — in his case, for pursuing biological science instead of medicine.



Cele, a Durban-based scientist at the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), managed to come up with a way to grow a live virus of the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2 just two months after it was discovered in SA...