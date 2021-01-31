Opinion & Analysis

Health

Sandile Cele: the scientist at the heart of fight against new Covid-19 variant

31 January 2021 - 00:00

Not since the start of the pandemic have I wanted to break social distancing and high-five someone as much as I wanted to high-five Sandile Cele — in his case, for pursuing biological science instead of medicine.

Cele, a Durban-based scientist at the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), managed to come up with a way to grow a live virus of the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2 just two months after it was discovered in SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Nathi Mthethwa Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis
  5. Farewell, Mama Nantoni's beautiful boy Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction