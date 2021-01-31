Opinion
The ANC needs to act and stop peddling hope to hopeless people
31 January 2021 - 00:00
The recently concluded ANC lekgotla reiterated the ANC's commitment to implementing the many progressive policies that have been adopted in various conferences and alliance meetings over the years.
It is time for the ANC to start implementing these policies and stop selling hope to people who have no reason to be hopeful. Half the country is living in poverty and the working class and the working poor are being priced out of the health-care system. Many people live without adequate food or clean water. Some have been evicted from their homes because they are crippled by punishing debt. ..
