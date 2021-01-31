Opinion

When men at the side of the road have to 'go', where can they go?

The World Economic Forum in Davos this week was largely a virtual gathering but there were some delegates in person. I'm sure each had a private toilet in which they could do their business. I'm also sure there were no homeless people in Davos.



The agenda focused on health care and vaccinations, with some side-eyes at the problem of joblessness, exacerbated by the pandemic...