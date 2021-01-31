Opinion
When the hand on the economic rudder trembles
31 January 2021 - 00:00
In The Theory of Moral Sentiments, philosopher and economist Adam Smith coins a phrase, "the invisible hand", to describe the unintended, but welcome, economic benefits that accrue to society from an individual's pursuit of self-interest.
When an entrepreneur sets up a firm and pursues maximisation of profits, as all business people do, society derives some benefit, even if this is unknown to or misunderstood by the entrepreneur...
