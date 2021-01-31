Opinion
Zak Yacoob: A revered judge who fell from grace
31 January 2021 - 00:00
When the story of our country is told to future generations, the heroic role played by Zakeria Mohammed Yacoob will, no doubt, occupy pride of place.
The anti-apartheid activist known to many today as Zak Yacoob was part of the team that represented many freedom fighters, including those accused of treason in Delmas. It was based on his contribution that former president Nelson Mandela appointed him a commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission, along with Johann Kriegler and Dikgang Moseneke, to run the country's first constitutional elections in 1994. About four years later, Mandela appointed him to serve on the Constitutional Court...
