Opinion

A crucial speech to a nation running out of time — and patience

There will be no glitz and glamour this week as the houses of parliament officially reopen with the traditional state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Only 50 public representatives will be allowed inside the parliamentary chambers on Thursday evening - but the low-key status of this year's proceedings does not take away from the significance of the event.



The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown have meant that the nation hears directly from the president at least twice a month, but Thursday's speech should be regarded as the most important he'll make this year as, in it, he is expected to report back on the progress his government has made in realising the promises he has made since coming to power in 2018...