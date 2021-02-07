Opinion

After the tea break, let's focus on the real issues

I was having tea all by myself the other day, as newspapermen are wont to do under this strange new normal of early-evening curfews and intermittent prohibitions on the sale and purchase of much stronger beverages.



It occurred to me at that point that my eldest child was barely three when political journalism in our country began to be consumed by one story - that of the then deputy president Jacob Zuma and his troubled relationship with the justice system...