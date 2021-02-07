Opinion

Collection plates need replenishing so churches can survive Covid

The hope we felt on Monday, seeing the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines arrive at OR Tambo International Airport, was like a ray of light at the end of a long tunnel. The end may still be far off but we have it in our sights. The arrival of the vaccines gave us renewed determination to continue in the fight against this invisible enemy with everything at our disposal.



This first batch means a lot to many South Africans who have suffered under this deadly virus, the impact of which is well documented and reported daily. Every day we hear of lives lost to the virus, of businesses being decimated and with people losing their jobs...