Opinion

Endemic ANC corruption is a by-productof our one-party state

SA is a one-party state in which every five years we perform the ritual of holding an election that the ANC wins. This will recur indefinitely barring a significant change.



The endemic ANC corruption revealed by the state capture inquiry is an inevitable by-product of this. If leaders know they cannot be removed by the people but only by opponents within their own party, this is simply what happens...