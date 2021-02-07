Justice

Frustration in a wasted land

"Why must I know about land?" says Mr Mahlangu, who heads the agriculture department's Waterberg district in Limpopo. "Land affairs knows about land, whether it's for building or residential or agriculture. Not us." I have asked Mahlangu if he is not concerned about the wasted lands in his district. There used to be oranges here, after all, and lychees and watermelons.



I describe Groenvlei, midway on the Modimolle road, with its sick chickens, where Tshepo Ndlovu tried to make a living but became frustrated: the place where he beat his cousin. Where he was killed. Perhaps this would not have happened if there had been a future at Groenvlei...