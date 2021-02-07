Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with B4SA chair Stavros Nicolaou on delay in SA's vaccine programme

The delay in SA's vaccine programme has raised questions about the private sector's involvement in the process. Chris Barron asked Stavros Nicolaou, chair of the B4SA health working group...

07 February 2021 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Cyril Ramaphosa has said 40-million people will be vaccinated by the end of the year. Is there any realistic chance of this?

I think government's indicated they want to do this over 18 months...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Salute to a brave heart of SA politics Opinion & Analysis
  2. New AG says there's 'a culture where people believe they can get away with ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...