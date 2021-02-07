Q&A with B4SA chair Stavros Nicolaou on delay in SA's vaccine programme

The delay in SA's vaccine programme has raised questions about the private sector's involvement in the process. Chris Barron asked Stavros Nicolaou, chair of the B4SA health working group...

Cyril Ramaphosa has said 40-million people will be vaccinated by the end of the year. Is there any realistic chance of this?



I think government's indicated they want to do this over 18 months...