Obituary

Rebecca Kotane: widowed twice — by exile, then by death

She married a legend of the struggle and kept the faith when he escaped from apartheid, writes Chris Barron

Rebecca Kotane, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 108, bore the full brunt of the apartheid security police’s wrath when her husband, Moses Kotane, the legendary South African Communist Party and ANC leader, escaped their clutches and went into exile in 1962.



They waged a relentless campaign of intimidation against her for years, followed her, sat outside her home in Alexandra and then Diepkloof, raided and ransacked it on a regular basis, always at around midnight or in the early hours of the morning...