Rupert Murdoch: A pen-owner mightier than the sword
Rupert Murdoch has wielded immense power, writes Yunus Momoniat, with a media empire that has backed Thatcher and Trump, among others
07 February 2021 - 00:00
Donald Trump may be gone but his media facilitator is going to be around for some time yet. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his Fox News TV channel were crucial to the success of Trump’s presidency, but even before the latter’s term was over, Murdoch had moved on.
The media mogul is a relatively new phenomenon, born with the spread of newspapers and the mass media, especially radio and television. Reuters and Havas were the first news agencies, becoming global distributors of “fast news” in the 19th century...
