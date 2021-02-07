Opinion

Taking tea with a Shakespearean idiot

It wasn't so much the hyped "tea" of Jacob Zuma with Julius Malema that caught the imagination than the apparent peace pipe, if not anything worse, they seemed to smoke. It was Zuma's ANC that expelled Malema and declared him an "incorrigible militant". Malema's EFF lit the proverbial fire under Zuma's behind in parliament in his last years as a president. So the "tea" is a shifting of political tectonic plates.



Expectations of Zuma have always been low, but this week he took it to new depths. He said he would defy an order of the Constitutional Court to appear at deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo's state capture commission where he was expected to shed light on the corruption and fraud of his reign. He added that if not appearing was "a violation of their law, then let their law take its course". Their law? What laws apply to Zuma as opposed to the rest of the country? A quote from Macbeth seemed appropriate: "... a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing"...